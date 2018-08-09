Harry Arter secures deadline day loan move to Cardiff
Republic of Ireland international Harry Arter has joined Cardiff from Bournemouth on a season-long loan deal in search of regular first-team football.
The 28-year-old has made over 250 appearances for the Cherries over the past eight years but was keen on a new challenge this summer.
He will not be eligible to play against his parent club this weekend.
The midfielder has earned thirteen caps for the Republic of Ireland, having made his debut for the national team in June 2015.
Arter reportedly turned down an approach from Watford in recent days.
