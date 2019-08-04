Harry Arter preparing to leave Bournemouth as Fulham emerge as favourites for his signature

Republic of Ireland international Harry Arter is on the brink of sealing a move away from Bournemouth, with Fulham emerging as red-hot favourites to sign the 29-year-old midfielder.

Arter was left out of the Bournemouth squad for their final pre-season game against Lyon on Saturday and now it has emerged that he is close to moving away from the Cherries in what is expected to initially be a loan deal with Fulham.

Arter returned to parent club Bournemouth after spending last season on loan at Cardiff and while he has impressed in their pre-season games over the last few weeks, all parties have been keen to seek a solution that for a player who has a contract that still has two years left to run.

Sheffield United, Cardiff and Stoke were among the clubs that have expressed an interest in the 29-year-old, but Fulham have emerged as the favourites to complete a deal with the player keen to remain in London, with Arter's brother-in-law Scott Parker in charge of the Cottagers and pushing to finalise a deal ahead of next Thursday's transfer deadline.

Arter was commuting to Cardiff throughout last season and while he was keen to remain in the Premier League, a switch to link up with Fulham would be harder to turn down as it would give him a chance to link-up with Parker would appeal and their training ground is close to the player's London home.

Fulham are expected to sell Ryan Sessegnon to Tottenham in the coming days, with the finances generated from that £30m deal likely to spark a mini-spending spree for Parker as he looks to mount a promotion challenge this season.

The Cottagers lost their opening game of the Championship season on Saturday as they went down to a 1-0 defeat at Barnsley.

