Gonzalo Higuain makes his move to force through a move to Chelsea and now Maurizio Sarri awaits the verdict

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has made Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain his top transfer target in this month's transfer window and it seems the striker will do all he can to force through a move.

Higuain, 31, has struggled to make his mark at AC Milan following a high-profile move from Juventus, sparking speculation that he will not complete a permanent move to the San Siro next summer.

Chelsea manager Sarri enjoyed a strong working relationship with Higuain during his time with Napoli and after failing to sign him last summer, he has made it clear to Chelsea bosses that he wants to be reunited with the hit-man after apparently losing faith with Blues strikers Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will break with their policy of not signing players over the age of 30 by pursuing what would be an expensive deal for Higuain, but AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso has now confirmed the striker was to leave his club.

"We have a very honest relationship, we say things to people’s faces. There is great honesty," stated Gattuso.

"When a player makes certain choices, it becomes difficult to convince him otherwise. One can try.

"At this moment, he is a Milan player and we’re holding on tight. I don’t know what will happen. We are honest with each other and I want him to maintain this attitude, which has never been lacking so far.

"I've talked to him a great deal, but it’s hard to give advice, because the career of a player only lasts 13-14 years. It's his mind, not mine. The most important thing is to talk as men, look each other in the eyes and speak the truth.

"I haven't figured out what Higuain is unhappy with, because I see him look content and involved in the locker room atmosphere. We'll see what happens. If it was up to me, I’d invite him to my house, lock him in a room and throw him food every two to three hours. Unfortunately, I can't do that."

AC Milan are set to take on Juventus in the Italian Super Cup in Jeddah on Wednesday and it is being reported in Italy that Higuain's future will be resolved after that match.

