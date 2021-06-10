Gini Wijnaldum completes move to Paris St Germain and says he will reveal truth about move from Liverpool

Gini Wijnaldum has completed his move to Paris Saint Germain and has promised to reveal the full story behind his emotional departure from Liverpool.

The Dutch midfielder signed for PSG after they made a huge wages offer to lure him away from a potential move to Barcelona, but he has conceded the manner of his exit from Liverpool is still a source of frustration.

Liverpool made Wijnaldum a contract offer at the back end of last year, but they were reluctant to hand him the three-year deal he was looking for and their salary offer also fell below his expectations.

Now it seems he is keen to tell his side of the story, as he hinted senior figures in the Liverpool dressing room did not want him to leave.

"Now is not the time to talk about Liverpool and the reason I left," he told Voetbal International. "Someday I will do that, after the tournament. Then it will become clear to everyone why things went the way they did.

"People look at it from the outside and don't understand it. There are many supporters who ask me why I didn't just accept Liverpool's offer to extend my contract.

"But that's not all of course. It's about much more than that. Things happen behind the scenes that are beyond your control as a player.

"I'll explain that after the tournament, because now only Oranje counts. What I do want to say is that the people at the training complex, the employees of the club and my fellow players would have liked to keep me.

"I did tell them more. After that they completely understood my decision. That's important to me."

Liverpool's highest-paid player is believed to earning around £200,000-a-week, but a report in Dutch publication De Telegraaf suggests Wijnaldum will earn €10 million per year after tax at PSG, which is worth around £8.6 million, which equates to £165,000-a-week.

Wages are not normally reported after tax and if that was translated into a full salary in England, Liverpool would have needed to pay Wijnaldum around £310,000-a-week to match the offer PSG have reportedly made to him.