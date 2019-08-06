Fulham confirm signing of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter

Fulham have confirmed the loan signing of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter with a view to a permanent deal at the end of the season.

As reported by Independent.ie earlier this week, Fulham emerged as strong favourites for Arter's signature after the 29-year-old was left out of the Bournemouth squad for their final pre-season game against Lyon on Saturday.

"I'm delighted to be here. Fulham is a fantastic club with a lot of ambition who want to get back to the Premier League, and I hope I can help them achieve that this season," said Arter.

Sheffield United, Cardiff and Stoke were among the clubs that have expressed an interest in Arter, but the player preferred a move to Fulham, where his brother-in-law Scott Parker is in charge.

Arter was commuting to Cardiff throughout last season and while he was keen to remain in the Premier League, a switch to link up with Fulham was hard to turn down.

