The Premier League's summer transfer window is open with Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal set to be busier than ever.

Former Shakhtar boss says Fred has 'completed his transfer to Manchester United'

Liverpool enjoyed success in the Champions League this year and their quest to end their league title drought in 2019 will be bolstered by the arrival of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig.

He will not be the last new face on Merseyside, however, with Monaco's Fabinho already in. Lyon's Nabil Fekir is next on Jurgen Klopp's hitlist. At United Jose Mourinho looks set to spend big again as he targets reinforcements in his bid to haul in record-breaking Manchester City next season. A new left-back and central midfield player are high on his list with a big money move for Real Madrid's Gareth Bale not out the question. Could Cristiano Ronaldo join him?

We could have ourselves a done deal, at least if former Shakhtar Donetsk boss Mircea Lucescu is to believed. Fred is set to join Manchester United imminently with his former boss claiming the deal is done.

"I'm really pleased Fred has completed his transfer to Manchester United. I am proud of him," he said. "When I signed him at Shakhtar, Taison and Bernard were playing in his position.

"I transformed his position, giving him a more defensive role." Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic favours a move to Manchester United, the Sun reports.

Arsenal, Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain are also keen on the 23-year-old, the paper says, who is valued at £131million.

But reports in Italy suggest the Serbian international is keen on joining the Red Devils, the paper adds.

Xherdan Shaqiri may be playing Premier League football next season, with both Southampton and Tottenham interested in paying the £12million release clause of the Stoke winger, the Daily Mirror says. FC Barcelona have tied down Samuel Umtiti to a new, long-term contract with the club. The France international has been outstanding since signing from Lyon in 2016, establishing himself alongside Gerard Pique as a key pillar of Barca's league-winning team, and sealing an extension to his deal had been a priority for the club this summer.

But with Umtiti's release clause set at just north of £50m when he signed for the Spanish giants, the talented defender was suddenly very affordable for a number of Premier League teams.

Tottenham are keeping track of Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy, the Mirror says. The club are said to be on the lookout as their current number two Michel Vorm's contract expires in the summer. Other Premier League clubs are also watching 28-year-old McCarthy, including Wolves, Arsenal and Liverpool, the paper adds.

Liverpool are still locked in negotiations with Lyon over the transfer of Nabil Fekir, despite reports in France suggesting the forward would arrive for a medical at Anfield on Sunday. Lyon are understood to want close to €70m (£61m) for the 24-year-old who has had an outstanding season for the Ligue 1 club, scoring 23 goals and providing eight assists in 40 appearances in all competitions, while Liverpool’s valuation is around £50m. Liverpool have marked Fekir as a key target ever since the sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January for a fee which could reach £140m.

That well-publicised figure, coupled with Fekir's impressive form, has strengthened Lyon’s resolve in negotiations. Manchester City are close to landing Riyad Mahrez for a knockdown fee which would still break their transfer record, the Sun reports. The Premier League champions are set to sign the Leicester playmaker for £60million, the paper claims.

City had hoped to secure a deal for Mahrez in January, but walked away when the costs topped £90million. The lesser fee of £60million would still surpass the £57million City paid Athletic Bilbao for centre-back Aymeric Laporte earlier this year.

