Former Ireland Under-21 international Graham Carey signs for CSKA Sofia

Former Ireland U21 international Graham Carey has swapped England's third tier for a chance to play in the Europa League next season as he's joined Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia.

The 30-year-old has spent the last four seasona with Plymouth Argyle but their relegation from League One meant that an exit was inevitable, and CSKA have swooped to sign the Dubliner on a two-year contract. CSKA previously had Ireland international Cillian Sheridan on the books and his former Celtic team-mate Carey has made the same move.

Runners-up to Ludogorets in the Bulgarian league last season, CSKA will play in the Europa League next season and Carey has already travelled to Sofia to meet his new team-mates.

Carey began his senior career with Celtic, had a spell on loan to Bohemians in 2009, and played for St Mirren (2011-13) and Ross County (2013-15) before that move to Plymouth. He was capped four times at U21 level.

