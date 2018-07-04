Football rumours in the media: Cristiano Ronaldo 'open' to joining Juventus

There are some interesting rumours in today's press. Check them out below.

What the papers say

Cristiano Ronaldo is open to the idea of joining Juventus with the Italian giants preparing a £88million deal for the forward, the Daily Mirror reports. Ronaldo, who left the World Cup earlier than hoped as Portugal lost 2-1 to Uruguay, will be offered a contract worth £26.5million a year, the paper adds.

Another forward on the move is Riyad Mahrez, whose protracted transfer from Leicester to Manchester City is set to get the go-ahead later this week, according to the Daily Mail. The paper said the deal could be worth up to £60million.

Barcelona could be looking to cash in on midfielder Andre Gomes over the summer, with new Arsenal manager Unai Emery keen on taking the Portugal international for around £30million, the Independent says.

Felipe Anderson is the subject of a bidding war, with West Ham and Chelsea looking to get the Lazio midfielder, while Monaco and Valencia are also interested, according to the Daily Mirror.

A pair of Premier League clubs are looking to sign Joe Bryan from Bristol City, with Burnley and Bournemouth interested in the left-back, while Leeds and Middlesbrough are also keen on the 24-year-old, according to the Daily Mirror.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Adrien Rabiot: Tottenham are interested in signing the 23-year-old midfielder from Paris St Germain, France Football reports.

Alvaro Morata: The Spanish striker could be used by Chelsea as part of a swap deal for Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus, Gazetta dello Sport says.

Kasey Palmer: Chelsea are open to seeing the midfielder move to Derby, Sky Sports says.

