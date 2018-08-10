Everton swoop for season-long loan signing of Chelsea defender

Everton's transfer business continued into Friday as they announced the signing of Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma on a season-long loan.

The Toffees were busy in the final hours of the transfer window with Brazil midfielder Bernard and Barcelona pair Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes arriving before the deadline passed on Thursday afternoon.

The deal for Zouma was also expected after a deal sheet was submitted, but it took until Friday afternoon for confirmation, with the Frenchman becoming Everton's seventh signing of the summer.

An Everton statement said: "Kurt Zouma has joined Everton on loan until the end of the season.

"Frenchman Zouma moves from Chelsea and joins Brazil midfielder Bernard, Barcelona trio Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes and Lucas Digne, Richarlison and Joao Virginia in arriving at Goodison in the summer transfer window."

Press Association