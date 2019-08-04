Everton splash the cash to sign Italy striker Moise Kean from Juventus

Everton have signed teenage Italy striker Moise Kean from Juventus for a fee reported to reach £27.5million.

Everton have signed teenage Italy striker Moise Kean from Juventus for a fee reported to reach £27.5million.

The 19-year-old forward has signed a five-year deal with the Toffees, to become the club's fifth summer signing.

The highly-rated hitman scored six goals in 13 appearances in helping Juventus claim last term's Serie A title, having made his club debut as a 16-year-old.

"I am very proud and honoured to wear the Everton shirt. I will give my best to this team," Kean told evertontv.

"I was convinced to sign because Everton is a club looking to the future and so am I.

"I know about the size of the club. It has big ambition and I will work very hard to help us fulfil what we want to achieve.

"I am used to winning and I want to bring this winning attitude to the team. I hope I will be very good on the field and bring the fans joy."

PA Media