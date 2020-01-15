'Delighted to be back' - Ireland keeper Darren Randolph seals his return to West Ham

Ireland keeper Darren Randolph has completed his move back to West Ham, after putting pen to paper on a three-and-a-half year contract with the London club.

The move looked set to be completed last week after the Hammers agreed a fee with Middlesbrough for the 32-year-old stopper, but manager David Moyes confirmed the deal was held up as Randolph is currently suffering from a thigh injury.

With West Ham first choice keeper Lukasz Fabianski back in the treatment room after suffering a recurrence of his hip injury at Sheffield United last Friday, the door is open for Randolph to make his Premier League return if he is fit to play against Everton this weekend.

"I'm delighted to be back at West Ham United," Randolph told the West Ham website.

"I had two great years at the club previously and still have a lot of friends here, so I had no hesitation in coming back. West Ham is a massive club, with fantastic supporters and an excellent squad of players.

"It's a great challenge for me and I am really looking forward to working with the goalkeepers here and helping the team in any way I can.

"I'd like to thank everyone at Middlesbrough – the management, staff, players and fans – for their support. I had a great time there and wish them all the very best for the rest of the season.

"This opportunity was simply too good to turn down, though. It's a great feeling to be back in the Premier League with such a fantastic club, and I can't wait to get started."

While a return to the top division of English football is welcome for the keeper who has struggled to get into the Middlesbrough first-team under manager Jonathan Woodgate this season, Randolph will face a battle to get into their starting line-up when Fabianski returns to full fitness.

Ireland boss Mick McCarthy will be hoping Randolph is getting regular Premier League action in the next few weeks ahead of the Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia in March.

