Decision day looming as Juventus chief flies to London to discuss Paulo Dybala-Romelu Lukaku swap deal

Juventus Sporting Director Fabio Paratici flew to London on Wednesday for talks with Manchester United officials over the potential swap deal for strikers Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku.

Juventus Sporting Director Fabio Paratici flew to London on Wednesday for talks with Manchester United officials over the potential swap deal for strikers Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku.

After it was confirmed that the two clubs were in advanced talks over a swap deal that will see Belgium striker Lukaku move to Turin and Dybala make the switch to Old Trafford, the presence of Paratici at United's London offices suggest a deal may be close.

While Lukaku has made no secret of his desire to leave United and move to Italy, serious doubts remain over Dybala's eagerness to move to England as the Argentine is believed to be keen to stay in Italy.

Lukaku is expected to be offered a five-year deal with Juventus that is reported to have been agreed with his agent Federico Pastorello, so the most intriguing deal of this summer's transfer now hinges on Dybala's eagerness to complete the deal.

RTÉ pundit Alan Cawley is among those questioning whether United should complete a deal for a player who is clearly uncertain over whether he wants to join the club, as he offered up these comments to RTE 2FM's Game On.

"By the sounds of it, Dybala doesn't want to go to United," declared Cawley. "Juventus are one of the king pins of European football and he will be swapping a team playing in the Champions League for one playing in the Europa League.

"Maybe his nose was put out of joint when Cristiano Ronaldo came in and he didn't as much last season.

"Also, with Maurizio Sarri coming in as manager, he is all about playing with intensity and working hard...so I'm not sure Dybala is that kind of player. Maybe it is Sarri pushing him out.

"It is crazy to think a player doesn't want to come to Manchester United, but that is where they are at at the moment and while I think it could be a great move for United, that will only be the case if he wants to come and he is motivated to play for the club.

"If he is coming for the wrong reasons, don't take him. Why would you take a player who doesn't want to be there."

Dybala is expected to make a decision over his future after talks with Sarri and with reports in Italy suggesting Juventus are ready to drop their initial demands for a payment and complete a straight swap deal for the two strikers, this deal now hinges on the decision of one key player.

Online Editors