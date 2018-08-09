Danny Ings completes £20m move to Southampton from Liverpool

Danny Ings has completed a £20 million move to Southampton, initially on a season-long loan but with a commitment for an additional three years.

Ings completed a complicated switch to St Mary’s after the club’s agreed the structure of payments ahead of the close of business.

Although his first year will be on loan, Southampton have committed to buy the striker on July 1, 2019. Liverpool are guaranteed £18 million, with a further £2 million based on appearances.

Despite both clubs insisting his next 12 months is part of a loan deal, the 26-year-old has signed a four-year contract until 2022.

Liverpool will also receive 20 per cent of any future sale of Ings.

Ings was being pursued by several Premier League clubs but was holding out for a move to Southampton.

Negotiations had earlier appeared to stall due to Liverpool’s valuation, the club determined to stand firm on their price. The complex nature of the agreement appears to reflect those talks, Southampton committing to pay most of the fee once the ‘loan’ term expires next summer.

Ings moved to Anfield in 2015, signed by former manager Brendan Rodgers. After an encouraging start he suffered terrible luck, twice damaging knee ligaments – the first time just days after the appointment of Jurgen Klopp.

By the time he recovered he was unable to break into the dynamic front three, but Liverpool were eager to get maximum value for a player who had broken into the England squad prior to his injury setbacks.

Southampton manager Mark Hughes believes Ings is an ideal fit for them.

"There was significant competition for Danny, with a lot of clubs keen to complete a deal for him, so we're clearly delighted that he chose to join us," said Hughes.

"We have admired him for some time now, not only for his ability, but also his character and personality, which we feel will be an ideal fit in our dressing room.

"He's obviously a local boy, who gives us another excellent option up front.

"He didn't get to play as much as he would have liked at Liverpool, but he has been injury-free for some time now and has a real point to prove.

"It's a great boost for us on the eve of the season to bring another quality player into the squad, and we're excited about what he can bring to the group."

