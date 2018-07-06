Crunching the numbers on Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning move to Juventus and why Man United get a windfall

Manchester United are set to receive a cash windfall if Cristiano Ronaldo completes his shock move from Real Madrid to Juventus in the coming days.

Manchester United are set to receive a cash windfall if Cristiano Ronaldo completes his shock move from Real Madrid to Juventus in the coming days.

Sky Italy are reporting that Ronaldo's surprise €100m move to Juve could be finalised in the coming days, after advisers of the Portuguese superstar made it clear to the reigning European champions that the 33-year-old had decided to move to Italy.

While there was widespread scepticism over the move when rumours initially surfaced last week, Ronaldo now looks to be closing in on a switch to Serie A that will be one of the most talked about transfers of the summer.

His former club Manchester United were rumoured to have been weighing up a move to bring Ronaldo back to Old Trafford, but it appears the overall cost of the transfer for a player who will have no sell-on value will ensure he will not return to Manchester.

However, United look set to benefit from Ronaldo's move, as they could be in line for a windfall of around £2.2m as part of UEFA rules that ensure clubs who help to develop young players benefit from their future transfers.

United signed Ronaldo when he was just 18 and as a result, they will be entitled to a slice of his move to Juventus, with his previous clubs Sporting Lisbon (£1.98m) and Nacional (£220,000) also benefiting from the move.

Reports in Italy suggest Ronaldo's move could be announced as early as Saturday, with club keen to use the date is the seventh day of the seventh month to announce the signing of a player who has made the No.7 shirt his own over the last decade.

Ronaldo is expected to be handed a four-year contract worth £26m-a-year, with the severing of the commercial ties he has built into his current Real Madrid contract opening the door to more lucrative personal sponsorship deals if he moves to Italy.

Online Editors