Christian Eriksen to shun Manchester United following talks

Manchester United have discussed a deal for Christian Eriksen but the Tottenham playmaker is understood to favour a move to Spain.

Ahead of the Premier League transfer window shutting on Thursday at 5pm, Press Association understands the club explored a move for Tottenham star Eriksen, whose contract only has one season to run.

The Old Trafford giants have admired the 27-year-old for a long time but the Denmark international is believed to favour a move to Real Madrid.

Discussions have come to an end so it naturally looks unlikely that Eriksen will be heading to United, and time is running out if they are to add to their squad.

Talk of a move for former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente is understood to have come as a surprise to those behind the scenes at Old Trafford, while it remains to be seen how the collapse of a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku impacts any move for Juventus frontman Mario Mandzukic.

Marcos Rojo is among a surfeit of options at centre-back that only grew with United's world-record acquisition of Harry Maguire.

Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof and the injured Eric Bailly can all play there, so too Chris Smalling.

PA understands Everton asked about taking long-serving defender Smalling on loan, only to be informed he was staying put.

Inter have submitted a new and improved bid for Romelu Lukaku in a hope to finally sign the wantaway Manchester United frontman, PA understands.

The 26-year-old started the week training with former club Anderlecht as the striker waits for a resolution on his future.

A swap deal with Juventus involving Paulo Dybala fell through last week, allowing Inter to redouble their efforts to sign Lukaku.

A 60 million euros (£54million) opening offer was rejected last month but it is understood the club have upped terms in an attempt to finally strike a deal with United.

