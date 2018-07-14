Sport Transfer Window

Chelsea sign Jorginho from Napoli on a five-year deal worth £57m

Jorginho, left, has joined Chelsea
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Jorginho has joined Chelsea after signing a five-year deal in a move from Napoli understood to be worth around £57m, with the defensive midfielder set to wear the No 5 shirt this season under new Blues manager Maurizio Sarri.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who follows Sarri to Stamford Bridge from Naples, has signed a five-year deal having been heavily linked with a switch to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Jorginho, capped eight times, told the club's official website: "I am absolutely ecstatic to be here at Chelsea. It is not easy to become part of such a big team so I am very, very happy. I am excited to play in such an intense league, for a team that gives everything to play and win."

Granovskaia added: "We are delighted Jorginho has chosen to join Chelsea. He was one of the most coveted midfielders in Europe and will become an important member of the playing squad.

"He has demonstrated his quality working under Maurizio Sarri and we are convinced his signing will help bring further success to Stamford Bridge."

More to follow

Online Editors

