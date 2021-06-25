Chelsea formulating ambitious summer transfer plan that could include Erling Haaland

Chelsea are exploring the viability of a mega-money move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer, with Stamford Bridge insiders insisting reports that the Norwegian does not want to sign for the London club are wide of the mark.

Initial rumours earlier this summer suggested Haaland had his eyes trained on a move to Real Madrid or Manchester United, but it's understood that the striker would be open to a move to European champions Chelsea in this transfer window or in 2022.

While Chelsea officials believe a the capture of Haaland will be "difficult" this summer given the extravagant financial magnitude of any deal, the contract clause that will allow the player to leave for just €75million next year could play into their hands if negotiations with Dortmund get underway in earnest.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has targeted a top level striker this summer and with Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku set to stay in Italy, Haaland is now being viewed as a dream signing by Blues owner Roman Abramovich.

The German club are adamant that they will not consider selling Haaland this summer, with Jadon Sancho's imminent move to Manchester United likely to relieve the financial concerns afflicting the Bundesliga club as they emerge from the global pandemic.

Yet they may be forced to consider a deal if Chelsea can piece together an ambitious summer transfer plan that would see a host of players leaving to fund a move to Haaland.

This first piece of that transfer jigsaw has already fallen into place with Fikayo Tomori joining AC Milan for €28million, with a host of players also set to be made available by Chelsea this summer.

Olivier Giroud could still leave Chelsea despite the club activating an extension clause in his contract, while Ross Barkley is another player expected to depart ahead of the new season.

Crystal Palace have expressed tentative interest in striker Tammy Abraham, but a decision over whether they will make a move for the England striker will only be made once they have appointed a new manager.

Keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also to be made available for transfer, with Chelsea confident they could raise £100milllion in sales that could pay a large chunk on the fee for Haaland.

Chelsea stepped back from a bid to sign Inter Milan defender Achraf Hakimi as their priority is signing a top striker, with former Blues star Joe Cole suggesting Haaland is the player they should go for.

"Chelsea need a striker and the one for me is Haaland," stated Cole at a BT Sport event. "He's a No.9, he has it all.

"There's so much in this squad, there's quality in all areas and it's such a strong squad, but they just need that striker who can add a bit of magic.

"There is space for Timo Werner in the squad and another top striker because they could look to sign a player who will bring different qualities to the squad.

"I don't know how realistic it is to get Haaland this summer, but he is a player who would be perfect for Chelsea."

The fact that Haaland is keen to make a move to Chelsea confirms a deal could be done that will see one of the most wanted strikers in Europe move to west London, but this transfer story needs to include the sale of several players to make space for a big money arrival.