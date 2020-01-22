Celtic sign Ivorian midfielder Ismaila Soro in £2million deal from Israeli club
Midfielder Ismaila Soro has completed a medical ahead of his proposed move to Celtic, the Scottish champions have announced.
Terms have already been agreed with Soro's current club in Israel, Bnei Yehuda, for a four-and-a-half-year deal for the 21-year-old Ivorian.
Celtic manager Neil Lennon revealed on Tuesday that Soro was undergoing a medical in Israel as he waits for a visa to be sorted to confirm his move.
Soro began his career with FC Saxan in Moldova before joining FC Gomel in Belarus in 2017 and subsequently making the switch to Tel Aviv-based Bnei Yehuda the following year.
