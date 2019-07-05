Bruno Fernandes 'seduced' by mouthwatering Manchester United offer

Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes has reportedly been “seduced” by Manchester United after the club offered him between £4.5million and £5.3million-a-season in wages.

Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes has reportedly been “seduced” by Manchester United after the club offered him between £4.5million and £5.3million-a-season in wages.

The Daily Mirror says reports in a Portuguese newspaper indicate the midfielder is putting pressure on Sporting to come to a deal with the Red Devils. The two clubs are still a way off agreeing on a figure, the paper adds.

What the papers say

Manchester United have reportedly identified Saul Niguez as a replacement for Paul Pogba. The Daily Express says reports in Spain suggest Old Trafford chiefs have earmarked the Atletico Madrid midfielder as their number one central midfield target and have already contacted Los Rojiblancos about a potential deal.

Spain’s Saul Niguez could be a potential replacement for Paul Pogba at United (Mike Egerton/PA)

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Real Madrid's Marcelo after he told Los Blancos he wanted to leave, the Daily Mirror reports. The Gunners will face competition from Paris St Germain, Juventus and AC Milan in the battle for his signature, the paper says. Spanish publication Sport claims all of the teams have already made contact with Real Madrid to declare their interest.

Inter Milan are said to be stalling on meeting a £75million price tag for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku. The Sun reports that the Serie A side are struggling to raise the funds to meet United's valuation and are not yet in a position to make a serious bid.

Inter Milan are said to be stalling on meeting Manchester United’s asking price for Romelu Lukaku (Martin Rickett/PA)

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have offered David De Gea a deal worth almost £85million in a bid to persuade him to remain at Old Trafford amid interest from Europe, according to the Daily Star. The paper claims United bosses have made it clear that the long-term deal will not be improved upon following protracted negotiations with the 28-year-old. Paris St Germain and Juventus are said to have been eyeing up the goalkeeper.

Social media round-up

Tottenham may have to sell two players to bring in Ryan Sessegnon https://t.co/ICDwVFChno pic.twitter.com/beLSvTHH0Q — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 4, 2019

Liverpool's Dejan Lovren transfer stance revealed amid AC Milan interest https://t.co/sulJe2MkUe pic.twitter.com/BjYwkspC1S — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 4, 2019

Frank Lampard has four Chelsea players' futures to still decide https://t.co/OdmzloldQT pic.twitter.com/lWvwklIga0 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 4, 2019

Players to watch

James Tarkowski: Leicester will have to pay at least £40million to land the Burnley defender, the Daily Mail reports. The Foxes have identified the 26-year-old as a potential replacement for Harry Maguire if he leaves the club, the paper adds. Wolves are also reported to be eyeing up Tarkowski.

Ralf Fahrmann: The 30-year-old is reportedly close to joining Norwich on loan from Schalke. Sky Sports News claims the German goalkeeper is undergoing a medical ahead ahead of joining the newly promoted side for the next season.

Press Association