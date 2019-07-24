Brendan Rodgers sends Manchester United a clear message in their pursuit of Harry Maguire

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has heaped praise on defender Harry Maguire, as he insisted his club are in no rush to sell the England centre-back who is a target for Manchester United and their local rivals Manchester City.

The two Manchester clubs have made offers believed to be in the region of £70m for Maguire and while the player has made little secret of his desire to make a move this summer, Rodgers has given update on the future of one of the most wanted players in this summer's transfer window.

Maguire scored in Leicester's 3-0 win against Cambridge in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday night and Rodgers hopes it was not his last appearance for the club.

"We're very relaxed," Rodgers told Sky Sports. "The clubs that have spoken to Leicester have not met any valuation that the club has put on him, so at this moment in time he's very much a Leicester player, and you can see where his concentration is, and it's very much here.

"It's all 'what if?' At this moment in time there's nothing there that is going to tempt the club at all. The club don't need to sell, the club don't want to sell.

"Harry is working with a group of fantastic players and is at a great club, and like I say times have changed in football, where at times with other clubs you would have had to sell a player, but it's not the case.

"He's a player that is training, working. What I would say is he's been the ultimate professional. It's actually been a joy to work with him, because I've been in this situation with a number of players, but his concentration is fully on Leicester.

"You see by his performance, and in training every day he's been absolutely first class. There's obviously been a lot of speculation if you pick up the media there's a different story about Harry every day, but thankfully he's very focused on his work."

Rodgers has previously hinted clubs hoping to sign Maguire will have to meet a deadline if they are to capture the 26-year-old and with less than three weeks to run in this transfer window, that cut-off point must be fast approaching.

