Bayern Munich's Ireland prospect Ryan Johansson close to joining Sevilla's B team on loan

Potential Ireland recruit Ryan Johansson is off to Spain on loan from Bayern Munich in a bid to gain first-team experience.

The talented midfielder, who is eligible for Sweden, Luxembourg and Ireland but whose international career is on hold as he tries to complete the process of declaring for Ireland, has been at Bayern since 2017.

He was on the fringes of their first team in pre-season, but later in the season, Johnasson featured for Bayern in the UEFA Youth League.

Johansson (18) is still rated at Bayern but with the path to first team football there so difficult, the club are close to agreeing a loan deal with Sevilla's B team, who play in the Segunda B division, Spain's third tier.

Born in Luxembourg to a Swedish father and Irish mother, he played at underage level for Luxembourg but declared for Ireland subsequently, winning two U19 caps in 2018.

However, due to FIFA rules on eligibility he has been unable to play competitively for Ireland, and his family have taken legal advice over the matter.

