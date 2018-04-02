Barcelona star claims he is on Manchester United's wanted list

Barcelona star Samuel Umtiti has revealed Manchester United are keen to sign him in this summer's transfer window.

United are expected to make a move for a central defender after Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof endured challenging seasons due to injury and dips in form, with Tottenham's out-of-favour defender Toby Alderweireld reported to be near the top of manager Jose Mourinho's wanted list.

Yet it seems to he is spreading his net wide in a bid to bolster his squad, with France defender Umtiti suggesting he will have the option of a move to Old Trafford if they activate his reported €60m release clause. "It's not only Manchester United, other clubs want me as well, but my sole focus is on Barcelona," Umtiti told Canal+.

"Negotiations for a contract renewal have not started yet. My release clause is low, but that’s not what I worry about, I'm focused on the pitch." A player claiming to be the subject of transfer interest from big-spending United is not concrete evidence that a bid will materialise, with several big names suggesting they are the subject of interest from the Manchester club as a negotiating tool to secure a new contract with their current employers.

Yet this former Lyon defender could be an option for United if he fails to agree terms on a new contract with the Catalan club.

Online Editors