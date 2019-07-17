Atletico Madrid agree fee with Tottenham for Kieran Trippier

The 28-year-old is expected to undergo a medical in Spain on Wednesday ahead of a potential move to the LaLiga outfit.

Trippier, has spent the last four years at Tottenham and started their Champions League final defeat to Liverpool in the final game of last season.

Trippier (12) opened the scoring in England’s World Cup semi-final loss to Croatia. (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A key man in England’s run to the last four of the 2018 World Cup, scoring the opening goal in the semi-final defeat to Croatia, Trippier’s form dipped during the course of the 2018/19 campaign.

But the former Manchester City trainee still made 38 appearances across all competitions as Spurs finished fourth and made it all the way to the Champions League final at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

The Spanish capital now looks set to become his new home, with Atleti seeking a new right-back having released the experienced Juanfran after his contract expired this summer.

Atleti striker Angel Correa has been linked with a move in the opposite direction. (Nick Potts/PA)

Some reports suggested Spurs could sign striker Angel Correa from Atletico as part of the deal but it now appears Trippier will leave in a cash-only transfer.

Trippier moved to Tottenham from Burnley in 2015 after an impressive spell in the side at Turf Moor.

Having initially played second-fiddle to Kyle Walker, he emerged as Mauricio Pochettino’s main right-back after Walker’s departure to Manchester City.

Trippier signed a new five-year deal at Spurs in 2017 but now appears set to leave north London and make the move to the continent.

