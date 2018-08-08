Athletic Bilbao confirm that Kepa Arrizabalaga's €80m release clause has been triggered

Kepa Arrizabalaga's 80million euros (£71m) buyout clause has been met, Athletic Bilbao have announced, as the goalkeeper appears on the verge of a world record move to Chelsea.

The Basque club confirmed the 23-year-old's release clause has been activated and his contract terminated, although there is no mention of Chelsea.

The Blues have reportedly made Kepa their number one target to replace Thibaut Courtois, who has been absent from training this week, has one year remaining on his contract and reportedly wishes to join Real Madrid.

A statement on Athletic's official website read: "On Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 1202 hours (CET), the Professional Football League confirmed to us that the player, Kepa Arrizabalaga, has met the requirements for the valid unilateral termination of the work contract that linked him to Athletic Club.

"The amount of the compensation established in the contract has been deposited.

"Athletic thanks the player for his contribution during the time he has remained in our club."

