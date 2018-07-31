Liverpool appear to be the big winners in this summer's transfer market so far and time is running out for their Premier League rivals to recruit fresh talent ahead of the August 9th deadline in England.

Assessing the big transfers that could fall into place in the final few days of the transfer window

After shattering the transfer record for a defender with the £75m signing of Virgil van Dijk in January, Liverpool have gone on to smash the world record fee for a goalkeeper with the £67m signing of Brazil No.1 Alisson, as well as capturing midfielder Fabinho (£43m), Naby Keita (£53m) and winger Xherdan Shaqiri (£13m) in this transfer window.

A £60m deal for Lyon’s France midfielder Nabil Fekir to move to Anfield was also under discussion until complications with his medical halted the move and the word emerging from Liverpool insiders heading into the final days of the transfer window suggests that deal will not be revived, yet these last few months have still changed the Reds image as big-spenders despite that setback.

Yet after finishing the last two summer transfer windows among the lowest spenders in the Premier League, Liverpool £250m shopping spree in 2018 has seen Klopp shed his tag of being a miracle working operating on a shoestring budget to a manager prepared to outspend the rest for the biggest names in the game.

Against all expectations, it has been Liverpool laying down the transfer gauntlet for the rest to follow this summer here is your Independent.ie guide to what could happen in the final 10 days of transfer trading in England's top flight.

MANCHESTER CITY

Signing: Riyad Mahrez (£60m from Leicester)

Riyad Mahrez is City’s only summer signing so far (Richard Sellers/PA).

Linked with: Hector Bellerin (Arsenal), Miralem Pjanic (Juventus)

City boss Pep Guardiola has conceded that he will struggle to improve on his side’s immaculate Premier League title win last season, with his sole signing of Mahrez adding to an already sumptuous array of attacking talent at his disposal.

However, Liverpool’s successes against City last season in the Premier League and in their Champions League quarter-final suggested Guardiola’s side are not as invincible as many of their domestic rivals made them look last season.

After Chelsea beat City in the race to sign Napoli midfielder Jorginho, Guardiola has distanced himself with a move for Juventus star Miralem Pjanic and it may be that City buck a trend in this transfer window by becoming one of the lowest spenders in the Premier League.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Signings: Fred (£52m from Shakhtar Donestsk), Diogo Dalot (£19m from Porto), Lee Grant (£1.5m from Stoke)

Linked with: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan), Harry Maguire (Leicester)

Jose Mourinho has plenty to ponder ahead of the new season’s kick-off. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

United manager Jose Mourinho has made little secret of his annoyance over the club’s failure to land some of his top transfer targets for a second year in succession, with the failure to strike a deal for Belgium defender Alderweireld a source of particular annoyance.

Mourinho has been bemused by the reluctance of United chiefs to make use of the club’s vast financial muscle to outspend their rivals in the transfer market, with his suggestion that it is better to sign players rather than store money in the bank as ‘interest rates are very low’ a clear snipe at the United’s prudence.

United’s pursuit of Maguire may be seen as a little desperate as they would not have considered a move for the Leicester defender prior to his decent performances with England at the World Cup, but Mourinho’s eagerness to strengthen his defence may force him to consider back-up transfer options.

TOTTENHAM

Signings: None

Linked with: Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial

Tottenham’s move to their sparkling new stadium has depleted the transfer resources available to manager Mauricio Pochettino, but there is an expectation that signings will be made in the final few days of the window.

Winger Zaha and striker Martial are long-term targets who would add fizz to the Spurs forward line, but getting either of those two deals completed by the August 9th deadline will be tough as Crystal Palace and Manchester United are reluctant sellers.

A deal for Grealish should be finalised before the August 9th deadline, but Spurs may be short on numbers in the opening weeks of the season as Hugo Lloris, Jan Vertonghen, Dele Alli and Harry Kane are still on holiday after their extended stay at the World Cup finals.

LIVERPOOL

Signings: Alisson (£67m from Roma), Fabinho (£43m from Monaco), Naby Keita (£53m from RB Leipzig), Xherdan Shaqiri (£13m from Stoke)

Linked with: Nabil Fekir (Lyon)

Alisson is likely to wear the Liverpool jersey for the first time in Dublin friendly against Napoli. Photo: Andrew Powell/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given a strong hint that his transfer business has concluded for this summer after a huge spending spree that was designed to plug some glaring holes in his squad’s make-up.

The potential exits of Simon Mignolet, Lazar Markovic, Daniel Sturridge, Sheyi Ojo and Danny Ings could recoup £50m for Liverpool in the coming days, with the huge financial backing handed to Klopp piling on the kind of pressure the German tactician has not been forced to deal with during his time at Anfield.

Last season’s run to the Champions League final was hailed as success for a manager lacking the financial clout to compete with his rivals, but that line of defence has now been removed.

CHELSEA

Signings: Jorginho (£51.3m from Napoli), Pierre Ekwah (£1.8m from Nantes), Rob Green (Huddersfield - free)

Linked with: Gonazlo Higuian (Juventus), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri took charge of his first pre-season match in Australia (Steve Paston/PA)

New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has not had long to get to grips with the squad he inherited from Antonio Conte, with the signing of Jorginho evidence that he will be given funds to strengthen if the price is right.

What next? There will be plenty of competition to sign Milinkovic-Savic, but Chelsea will make a statement to their rivals if they win the race to sign the Serbian midfielder.

Off-loading unwanted players may be as big a concern for Chelsea in the final weeks of the transfer window as new arrivals, with defender Gary Cahill, midfielders Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley and strikers Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi all linked with moves away.

ARSENAL

Signings: Bernd Leno (£19.3m from Bayer Leverkusen), Sokratis Papastathopoulos (£14.8m from Borussia Dortmund), Matteo Guendouzi (£7m from Lorent), Lucas Torreira (£26.4m from Sampdoria), Stephan Lichtsteiner (from Juventus - free)

Linked with: Steven Nzonzi (Sevilla), Leon Bailey (Bayer Leverkusen)

Is this the man Arsenal need in midfield?

Arsenal have been the most active of the Premier League’s ‘top six’ as new boss Unai Emery looks to revive a squad that had lost its way under Arsene Wenger’s watch, with the clutch of new signings inspiring renewed optimism among the Gunners faithful.

Emery has targeted the Arsenal defence as a key area to improve and Torreira should offer midfield grit that has been sadly lacking, but the clutch of signings made so far lack the superstar name Gunners fans may have been hoping for.

Nzonzi could be an addition in the final few days of the transfer window, with the former Blackburn and Stoke midfielder offering Premier League experience aplenty as he looks to link up with his former Sevilla boss Emery once again.

