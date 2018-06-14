Sport Transfer Window

Thursday 14 June 2018

Antoine Griezmann confirms he is staying with Atletico in bizarre TV programme devoted to announcement

France's Antoine Griezmann
France's Antoine Griezmann

France striker Antoine Griezmann has confirmed that he will be staying at Atletico Madrid, after he made the announcement in a television special devoted to revealing his future.

In a show titled 'The Decision' that was aired just two days before France's first game at the World Cup finals against Australia, the striker who has been strongly linked with moves to Barcelona and Manchester United confirmed he is staying with his current employers for now.

The announcement ends another summer of speculation surrounding Greizmann, who was on the brink of joining Manchester United last summer before Atletico were hit with a transfer embargo.

That inspired the striker to stand by the club at a time when they would not have been able to sign a replacement, yet there was an expectation that he would make a big-money move this summer.

Yet in a painfully extended television special that included footage of Antoine getting a tattoo, playing basketball, showing off his skills in a go-kart, emotional hugs for his mother and suggestions that he has agonised over the decision for several months, Griezmann gave Atletico fans the news they were hoping for.

While the 27-year-old forward and his sponsors may have been happy with the attention the video announcement created on social media platforms, Griezmann was criticised for taking part in a video that was ridiculed by many for being more than a little self-indulgent.

The documentary, which ran for half an hour before the decision was announced, revealed that June 3rd was decision day for Griezmann, with Barcelona believed to be the leading contenders to sign him and yet he could not leave the club that gave him his chance to shine on the game's biggest stages.

The end result is that one of the world's most wanted striker in world football will not be making a move this summer after all, yet you suspect that stance could change yet again if he turns on the style at the World Cup finals this summer.

