Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that his club are in the market to replace Harry Maguire, after an £80m deal was agreed with Manchester United for the England centre-back.

'An incredible piece of business' - Brendan Rodgers gives his verdict as Leicester agree to sell Harry Maguire to Man United

Independent.ie revealed last weekend that £80m was the asking price that would persuade Leicester to sell Maguire, with suggestions that they were holding out for £95m dismissed as the deal was confirmed on Friday.

Maguire will become the most expensive defender in world football as United pay £5m more than Liverpool handed over to sign Virgil van Dijk in January 2018 and it seems the selling club are content with their end of the deal.

Leicester officials believe they have secured the best deal possible as the £80m fee is not bulked up by add-ons that may or may not be achieved, with Rodgers saluting his club's negotiating skills as one of the most talk-about transfers of the summer edged towards a conclusion.

"A fee has been agreed and it's our job to look forward," Rodgers stated. "It's an incredible piece of business. He's a top-class player and a good man, but Harry or anyone will always have a valuation.

"He knows there’s been interest and he's been super professional. He' a really special player. What he is is a good man. Now it's a case of him having the opportunity to speak to them and see if they can come to an agreement over personal terms.

"That's something that's of interest to him – and then of course a medical. After that there is not a great deal more to say. Probably after the weekend – one way or another we will know more, but clearly the two clubs have been talking and have agreed a fee."

Brendan Rodgers described the deal as an ‘incredible piece of business’ (Martin Rickett/PA)

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk has been linked with a move to Leicester to fill the void that will be left by Maguire, with Rodgers confirming his club have a contingency plan to sign a replacement before next Thursday's transfer deadline.

"The club and the recruitment team have been very, very good," added Rodgers. "We have got a number of options if Harry does go and that's something that has always been in the pipeline for some time.

"I think it's always important at this stage of the season, if you are going to lose a player and a player of that quality, that the options are there.

