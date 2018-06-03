Liverpool are keen to finalise a deal to sign Lyon captain Nabil Fekir, but the player's agent has confirmed that a fee has yet to be agreed between the two clubs.

Agent confirms Liverpool are trying to sign Nabil Fekir but admits a deal has yet to be struck with Lyon

Reports in France on Saturday suggested a deal was in place for Fekir to complete a move to Anfield before this summer's World Cup finals, but his agent Jean-Pierre Bernes has insisted discussions between Lyon and Liverpool are ongoing.

"We will go with Nabil to Liverpool or elsewhere, only when there will be an agreement with the Lyon and they me the green light," stated Bernes, in quotes appearing on Le Progres. "Liverpool's interest exists, but for now, there is nothing done and other clubs can also happen. This transfer window can be long."

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas made a clear statement last week that he was in no rush to do a deal for Fekir, with the prospect of the midfielder enhancing his reputation and his value at this summer's World Cup finals in France encouraging Lyon to play a waiting game before they cash in on their star man. "Nabil Fekir has a past at Olympique Lyonnais. He has a future," stated Aulas.

"We always try to go in the direction of the players. We will listen carefully. We will probably know more after the World Cup. But for the moment, he is from Lyon and we are very proud of him. "I do not have an appointment with the leaders of Liverpool. There is no urgency at all. We are perfectly serene. If Nabil wants to play the Champions League in Groupama Stadium next year, we will be delighted."

Liverpool made it clear on Sunday that they have yet to agree a deal with Lyon for Fekir, but it is increasingly evident that the French side are reluctant to do a deal ahead of the World Cup unless they get the asking price they are demanding. That fee is believed to be in the region of £60m, with Liverpool believed to have offered a structured deal that has not tempted Lyon to finalise the transfer before Fekir flies to Russia for the World Cup.

