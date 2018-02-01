Transfer window in numbers

3 – Aubameyang’s move sparked a three-pronged striker shuffle, with Arsenal selling Olivier Giroud to Chelsea who shipped Michy Batshuayi to Aubameyang’s former club Borussia Dortmund on loan.

£450m – reported fees spent by Premier League clubs in the January window as a whole – double the previous record for a winter window.

£75m – Liverpool’s signing of Virgil van Dijk was the first and most expensive of the month.