Transfer window in numbers

Thursday 1 February 2018

Press Association Sport takes a statistical look at the transfer window and deadline day.

By Tom White, Press Association Sport Data Journalist

£56million – new Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the highest-priced of those deals, and a club record.

3 – Aubameyang’s move sparked a three-pronged striker shuffle, with Arsenal selling Olivier Giroud to Chelsea who shipped Michy Batshuayi to Aubameyang’s former club Borussia Dortmund on loan.

£450m – reported fees spent by Premier League clubs in the January window as a whole – double the previous record for a winter window.

£75m – Liverpool’s signing of Virgil van Dijk was the first and most expensive of the month.

7 – shirt worn by both Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan after their swap deal between Manchester United and Arsenal.

4 – Stoke and Watford made the most signings in the Premier League this month.

1 – every club made at least one signing, with Manchester United and Tottenham contenting themselves with a solitary addition apiece – Sanchez and Lucas Moura respectively.

