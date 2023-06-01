Transfer talk: Tammy Abraham for sale with Roma ready to part with England striker

Roma's Tammy Abraham after being presented with his runner-up medal following defeat in the Europa League Final

Roma will listen to offers for Tammy Abraham to return to the Premier League this summer as they look at options for next season after a return to the Champions League was ruled out this week.

Abraham, 25, was signed from Chelsea for £34million and has scored 36 goals in his two seasons in Italy, with Jose Mourinho starting him for the Europa League final on Wednesday which ended in a penalty shoot-out defeat by Sevilla.

But it is understood that Abraham is one of the players Roma would consider selling at the right price as their Financial Fair Play comes under scrutiny. Earlier in the season, UEFA fined them and seven other clubs for not complying with their “break-even” rules.

Roma would be expected to recoup a large portion of the fee they paid Chelsea should teams come in for the striker. He has experience in the Premier League featuring regularly for Chelsea in the two seasons before leaving for Serie A. He also has experience with Swansea City and scored regularly in the Championship with Aston Villa and Bristol City.

He will come onto the radar of clubs looking at a No 9 this summer, which has been one of the toughest positions for recruitment teams to fill.

Abraham still has to complete the Serie A campaign, with one game remaining. He has nine goals in 2022-23, which is not as free-scoring as his rookie campaign in Italy. He was overtaken by Callum Wilson in the pecking order for Gareth Southgate and missed out the World Cup, leaving him on 11 caps.

But he spoke positively about his move to Italy recently. “I’ve become more confident and have learnt a lot about myself,” said Abraham “At Chelsea, I was known as ‘the academy player’, and I think coming here I’ve realised it’s time to bring out my personality and show the world what I can do.

“It’s been an amazing experience learning about a different culture and seeing a different area of life. It’s something I’ll treasure even more looking back when my career has finished.”

Silva interested in £10m centre-back Bornauw

Fulham have an interest in Wolfsburg centre-back Sebastiaan Bornauw as they look to build on their top-half finish in the Premier League.

After pushing for European football under Marco Silva in their first season after promotion, the club are assessing their options to bolster their squad and Bornauw is on their radar to bolster their backline.

The Belgium international, 24, has been watched by other Premier League clubs and European rivals this season while playing regularly for Wolfsburg and helping them finish eighth in Bundesliga.

He is expected to cost around £10m in the current market, with the player contracted to his club for another three years. Wolfsburg are braced for bids this summer after he started the majority of games this season including a run either side of the World Cup when they got results against Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

Silva had Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo and Issa Diop as his centre-backs as his team proved to be one of the surprise packages of the season but he would look at adding competition in that area.

Awe chasing teenage kicks away from Arsenal

Zach Awe, the Arsenal centre-back, is expected to leave the club this summer to pursue regular senior football.

Awe, 19, has previously been in Mikel Arteta’s match-day squads but will be allowed to leave when his contract expires next month, in a similar situation to Charlie Patino who will depart the Emirates. Awe has not been on loan yet but has interest from Championship clubs.

Birmingham to bid on Sanderson

Birmingham are preparing a bid to take Wolves centre-back Dion Sanderson on a permanent deal after he impressed on loan last season.

The 23-year-old was a regular while on a season-long loan but has also attracted interest from Sunderland, who have been in for him previously, while Stoke City are also monitoring the situation.