| 10.8°C Dublin

Transfer rumours: Atletico Madrid reject Man Utd bid for Kieran Trippier

Manchester United will need to open the wallet for Kieran Trippier, while Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Sander Berge.

Could Kieran Trippier (left) and Sander Berge be moving on? (Nick Potts/Mike Egerton/PA) Expand

Close

Could Kieran Trippier (left) and Sander Berge be moving on? (Nick Potts/Mike Egerton/PA)

Could Kieran Trippier (left) and Sander Berge be moving on? (Nick Potts/Mike Egerton/PA)

Could Kieran Trippier (left) and Sander Berge be moving on? (Nick Potts/Mike Egerton/PA)

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester United have reportedly had an initial bid for full-back Kieran Trippier turned down by Atletico Madrid. According to The Guardian, the Spanish club want close to £35million for the 30-year-old England defender, who played a key role in helping Atletico secure the LaLiga title.

What the papers say

Sander Berge‘s desire to play Champions League football could push Sheffield United into accepting a bid from Arsenal for the Norway midfielder. The Sheffield Star reports the Blades could relax their demand that the majority of Berge’s £35m asking price is paid upfront, in order to prevent the issue from overshadowing the team’s preparations for next season.

The Guardian says Brighton have agreed a club record £25m fee for Stuttgart forward Nicolas Gonzalez. The 23-year-old has been on the club’s radar for some time and, although the Bundesliga side have also accepted a similar bid from Fiorentina, Gonzalez is believed to personally prefer a move to the Premier League.

Leeds are reportedly still hoping they can persuade winger Ezgjan Alioski to sign a new deal to stay at Elland Road. The 29-year-old was expected to leave the Premier League club in the summer after failing to come to terms on a new deal. However, according to the Daily Mirror, club bosses remain in contact with Alioski’s camp in the hopes of brokering a last-minute deal.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sergio Ramos: AS reports Paris St Germain, Manchester City, Manchester United and Sevilla are the leading candidates for the signature of the outgoing Real Madrid captain.

The Halfway Line Newsletter

Get the lowdown on the Irish football scene with our soccer correspondent Daniel McDonnell and expert team of writers with our free weekly newsletter.

This field is required

Achraf Hakimi: Chelsea have offered £51.5m plus Marcos Alonso for the Inter Milan full-back, according to La Repubblica.

Privacy