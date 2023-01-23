Transfer latest: Arsenal add Polish defender, Villa get Duran, and McCarthy makes first Blackpool signing

Arsenal have announced the signing of defender Jakub Kiwior from Italian side Spezia.

The 22-year-old featured for Poland at the World Cup in Qatar and was in the stands at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening to watch his new side beat Manchester United.

Kiwior, who had a spell in Belgium with Anderlecht earlier in his career, moved to Serie A from MSK Zilina in August 2021, and made 43 appearances during his time with Spezia.

Arsenal said Kiwior, a left-sided central defender, had signed a long-term contract, with the fee reported to be in the region of £21million.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta told the club's website: "It's great that Jakub is joining us. He's a young versatile defender who has shown huge potential and qualities with Spezia in Serie A and also at international level with Poland.

"Jakub is a player who will give us strength and quality to our defensive unit. We welcome Jakub and his family to Arsenal and look forward to working with him."

Arsenal sporting director Edu added: "We're delighted to have completed the signing of Jakub Kiwior. He's a young talent who we've been monitoring for a while now."

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Colombia international Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire, the Premier League club have announced.

Villa agreed a reported £14.75million deal with the Major League Soccer franchise for the 19-year-old striker last week.

Duran scored eight goals in 22 MLS appearances for the Fire last season and has three international caps to his name.

He becomes manager Unai Emery's second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of full-back Alex Moreno from Real Betis.

A club statement read: "Aston Villa is delighted to confirm Jhon Duran has completed a permanent transfer from Chicago Fire for an undisclosed fee."

Duran is hoping to make his mark at the club quickly. He told Villa TV: "I have all the desire in the world. Lots of desire to work hard, give everything to the team and win. I'm hoping I can play soon.

"I'm a player that plays with a lot of passion who is dedicated to the team and a player that really wants to win always.

"I know it's the most important league in the world. It's the best league in the world, and I have all the desire in the world to get on the pitch and score that first goal."

Blackpool have completed the signing of defender Charlie Goode on loan from Brentford for the remainder of the season.

Centre-back Goode, 27, had made a loan switch to Sheffield United in January 2022, but the move was cut short after just two Sky Bet Championship appearances because of a knee injury.

Goode joined the Bees from Northampton in August 2020, helping the squad to promotion and made six Premier League appearances last season.

New Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy could hand Goode his Seasiders debut in the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Southampton.

"It's good to finally get this all done and I'm looking forward to the second half of the season," Goode said on Blackpool's club website.

"Like any move, you're always pleased to finally have it confirmed, particularly as this is something that has been spoken about for a few weeks.

"I can't wait to get out there and help the boys as best I can over the course of the next few months."