Transfer Deadline Day: All the latest deals as they happen

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer deadline day deals as they happen.

5.24pm: Galatasaray sign DeAndre Yedlin

Galatasaray have completed the signing of Newcastle full-back DeAndre Yedlin. Magpies head coach Steve Bruce confirmed on Monday that the United States international was close to completing a deadline-day move to the Turkish giants. And Galatasaray announced the deal had been completed, with a tweet saying: "Welcome to Galatasaray, DeAndre Yedlin."

5.22pm: West Brom sign Maitland-Niles on loan

West Brom have agreed a deal with Arsenal to take Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan. The Baggies have been chasing the England international to aid their Premier League survival bid. Maitland-Niles has made 21 appearances for the Gunners this season.

4.12pm: Brighton sign midfielder Caicedo

Brighton have completed the signing of Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from Independiente del Valle. The 19-year-old, who has scored once in four appearances for his country, has signed a contract until June 2025 with the Premier League club. His arrival at the Amex Stadium is subject to international clearance.

Online Editors