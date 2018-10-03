Tottenham's new stadium takes a big step towards completion as grass is laid

Delays over Tottenham's move to their new 62,000-seater stadium has been a source of some embarrassment and no little expense for the north London club in recent weeks, but their new home appears to be edging closer to completion.

Delays over Tottenham's move to their new 62,000-seater stadium has been a source of some embarrassment and no little expense for the north London club in recent weeks, but their new home appears to be edging closer to completion.

Spurs were hoping to play their first match at their new home last month when they were scheduled to play Liverpool in the Premier League, but that date was put back after the club suggested 'electrical problems' had delayed the opening.

Tottenham have been playing their matches at Wembley Stadium while they wait to move into their new home and while some sections outside the ground appear to be far from complete, the inner bowl of the stadium is now edging close to being signed off.

The sight of grass being lads at a venue that will host NFL games on a plastic pitch that will be moved in an out as required suggests rumours that the stadium will not be opened until the start of next season are wide of the mark.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has suggested the new stadium will be open for business before the end of 2018 and these images suggest that deadline may well be met.

Online Editors