Tottenham youngster Oliver Skipp undergoes surgery after injury on Norwich duty

Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp has undergone surgery to repair a fractured metatarsal.

The 20-year-old, who has spent the season on loan at Norwich, suffered the injury in the Canaries’ 4-1 win over Reading on Saturday which clinched the Sky Bet Championship title.

A statement on Spurs’ official website said: “Oliver Skipp has undergone surgery to repair a metatarsal fracture.

“Oliver has spent the season on loan at Norwich and sustained the injury late on during their 4-1 win against Reading on Saturday, a game which secured the Canaries the Championship title.

“The England Under-21 international will undergo a period of recovery and is expected to return to training during the pre-season period.”

Skipp has appeared in all of Norwich’s 45 leagues games to date this season, starting in 44 of them.

