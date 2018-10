Lucas Moura has been called up by Brazil for their upcoming friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

The Tottenham winger, 26, has not been involved with his country for two years and has made just three substitute appearances in the last five years.

He replaces Gremio striker Everton, who has been forced to pull out with a thigh injury.

Press Association