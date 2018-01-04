Tottenham v West Ham - Story of the match

Son Heung-min and Pedro Obiang each scored a stunner as Tottenham were held by West Ham to a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Spurs had hit 20 shots by the time the Hammers took the lead with their first as Obiang beat Hugo Lloris with a blistering 70th-minute effort from 30 yards.

Son replied with his own spectacular long-range strike six minutes from time but Tottenham were unable to find a winner on another frustrating night for Mauricio Pochettino's side at the national stadium. Tweet of the match

"Good heavens! That is an unbelievable strike from Obiang. A real hammer blow." Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) was impressed by Obiang's opener. Star man - Declan Rice

Teenage defender Rice answered David Moyes' injury SOS with an accomplished display. The 18-year-old was unfazed by facing Harry Kane and co and looks a real prospect for the future for West Ham. Moment of the match

There seemed nothing on when Obiang collected the ball on the left flank some 30 yards out. But he stunned Hugo Lloris with a rising rocket of strike which flew into the top corner. It was West Ham's first shot of the match, in the 70th minute. Moan of the match

It seemed festive football fatigue had finally set in with Tottenham's Wembley attendance well down compared to usual and the atmosphere, for what is usually a feisty London derby, completely flat. Both these teams had played 48 hours earlier so the lack of urgency on the pitch was also understandable.

Data point

Spurs have now lost just once in 30 home league matches. They have won 20 points out of a possible 24 from their last eight league games at Wembley. West Ham's last defeat at Wembley remains a 1-0 loss to Liverpool in the Charity Shield in 1980. Ratings Tottenham: Lloris 6 (out of 10), Aurier 6, Sanchez 7, Vertonghen 6, Davies 6, Dier 6, Sissoko 5, Eriksen 6, Alli 6, Son 7, Kane 6.

Subs: Lamela (for Sissoko, 74) 5, Wanyama (for Dier, 74) 5, Llorente (for Davies, 82) 5.

West Ham: Adrian 7, Reid 6, Ogbonna 7, Rice 7, Zabaleta 6, Kouyate 6, Noble 6, Obiang 7, Masuaku 6, Lanzini 6, Hernandez 6. Subs: Ayew (for Hernandez, 65) 6, Carroll (for Lanzini, 85) 5. Who's up next?

Tottenham v AFC Wimbledon (FA Cup, Jan 7) Shrewsbury v West Ham (FA Cup, Jan 7)

