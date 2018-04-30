Tottenham v Watford – story of the match

Kane was mocked by the FA Cup’s official Twitter feed last week following Manchester United’s semi-final win, something boss Mauricio Pochettino called “embarrassing”, and the England striker responded by banging in his 27th league goal of the season.

Kane netted after the break, following Dele Alli’s first-half opener, to give on-looking England boss Gareth Southgate plenty to smile about and also strengthen his side’s top-four aspirations.

Tweet of the Match

Man of the Match – Hugo Lloris

Lloris made a number of important saves as Watford again drew a blank on the road

Watford have not scored an away goal under the guidance of Javi Gracia, an Andre Gray consolatory strike at Manchester City on January 2 their last on the road, and Tottenham captain Lloris made sure that run continued here. A couple of smart saves and quick reactions in the first-half ensured the hosts went in ahead at the interval and he was equally alert to thwart the Hornets as they chased the game.