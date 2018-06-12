Sport Soccer

Tuesday 12 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Russia RUS

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

France FRA

Australia AUS

Argentina ARG

Iceland ISL

Peru PER

Denmark DNK

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Germany GER

Mexico MEX

Brazil BRA

Switzerland SUI

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Russia RUS

Egypt EGY

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Tottenham to wait for Premier League fixtures before deciding on Wembley return

Spurs played the entire 2017-18 campaign at the national stadium.

Tottenham played the entire 2017/18 campaign at Wembley (Paul Harding/EMPICS)
Tottenham played the entire 2017/18 campaign at Wembley (Paul Harding/EMPICS)

By Jonathan Veal, Press Association Sport

Tottenham now have until Friday to decide whether to return to Wembley next season while work on their new stadium is completed.

The deadline, which has been extended from Wednesday by the Football Association, is now 24 hours after the 2018-19 Premier League fixtures are announced on Thursday.

Spurs played the entire 2017-18 campaign at the national stadium, but were due move back to their rebuilt home on the site of White Hart Lane for the new season.

However, it was clear early in the new year that work would overrun and it would not be ready for the start of the term, despite workers currently being on site 24 hours a day.

There are test events at the 62,000-seater stadium scheduled in August but with the new Premier League campaign starting on August 11, the London club are leaving the option of a return to Wembley on a short-term basis open until they see the fixtures on Thursday.

If Spurs decide against renewing their tenancy their alternative is to play all of their early games away from home, though Press Association Sport understands that the Premier League have not been asked for that to be the case ahead of Thursday’s release.

That means Spurs will have to apply to the Premier League board for permission to reverse their scheduled home games and can only do so after the new fixtures are released.

This happened with both Liverpool and West Ham in recent years, when Anfield was being redeveloped and the World Championships were being held at the London Stadium, and would be unlikely to face any opposition.

If Spurs choose to go back to Wembley, details of the tenancy – how long it is for and whether it can be extended – will emerge on Friday.

Press Association

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport