Tottenham to play Champions League opener at Wembley

Tottenham will play their opening Champions League group game at Wembley as the waits goes on for the move into their new stadium.

Spurs have announced an agreement with UEFA to host their first home Champions League match – in either the week of September 17 or October 1 – at Wembley.

Tottenham have already switched their Premier League games against Liverpool on September 15 and Cardiff on October 15 to Wembley.

Harry Kane, pictured, and Tottenham will be spending more time at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

“We have agreed with UEFA that the first home match day of this season’s Champions League group stage, scheduled on either match day one (week commencing September 17) or match day two (week commencing October 1), will be staged at Wembley Stadium,” read a Tottenham statement.

“Both match days are due to take place between our two Premier League home fixtures against Liverpool (Saturday 15 September) and Cardiff City (Saturday 6 October), which we confirmed last week had been switched to Wembley.”

Spurs have delayed the opening of their new ground at White Hart Lane due to “issues with the critical safety systems”.

Tottenham had been due to host Liverpool at the new ground on September 15.

The English Football League (EFL) and Spurs have also confirmed the north London club will have the option to move their Carabao Cup third-round tie, if drawn at home.

Spurs could reverse the fixture, or opt to host at a neutral venue, with Wembley unavailable in the week commencing September 24.

Spurs’ statement continued: “As a further update, should we be drawn at home in round three of the Carabao Cup (week commencing 24 September), then we can apply for special dispensation from the EFL board to reverse the fixture or play at a neutral venue as both our new stadium and Wembley are unavailable during this week.”

