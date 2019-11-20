Tottenham Supporters’ Trust expresses reservations over Mourinho appointment

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust has expressed reservations about the appointment of Jose Mourinho as manager of the Premier League club.

Former Manchester United and Chelsea boss Mourinho was appointed on Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after the unexpected sacking of Mauricio Pochettino.

THST, which said on Tuesday it was “shocked and saddened” by Pochettino’s departure, has now revealed concerns about Mourinho, and particularly how he will work with the board.

A statement from the fans organisation read: “The club has moved quickly to fill the managerial vacancy. Jose Mourinho is now the manager of Tottenham Hotspur and we hope this will bring the success we all want.

“There are obviously concerns about how Jose and our club’s executive board will work together, and we are sure all fans would appreciate greater clarity on how the club sees this relationship operating in practice.

“The questions around transfer policy, wages and accountability raised in our earlier statement on Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking still apply and we encourage the club to communicate their plans thoroughly and transparently with their fan base.

“The club must ensure it does not find itself in the same position in two or three years’ time, and we need to hear from the executive board what the long-term thinking behind this appointment is, and how it sees its role.

“As a supporters organisation, we hope for a successful future that respects the unique Tottenham Hotspur identity and the traditions Spurs fans cherish so dearly.”

Amazing how some have bought into "Mourinho the winner" without any regard for how he leaves clubs.



Unbalanced, fractured, overspending,soulless.



Everything Spurs tried to avoid.



Good luck, I like Spurs a lot, but it's not how this man comes in, it's how he'll leave you. 🙌🏽 — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) November 20, 2019

Stan Collymore, the former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker now media pundit, has questioned whether the appointment is a wise one.

Spurs’ statement in announcing Mourinho’s arrival referred to the “25 senior trophies” he has won but Collymore has drawn attention to the acrimonious way he has left some of his clubs.

He tweeted: “Amazing how some have bought into ‘Mourinho the winner’ without any regard for how he leaves clubs.

“Unbalanced, fractured, overspending, soulless. Everything Spurs tried to avoid. Good luck, I like Spurs a lot, but it’s not how this man comes in, it’s how he’ll leave you.”

Mourinho, who has also managed Porto, Inter Milan and Real Madrid, won three Premier League titles in two spells with Chelsea but had been out of work since leaving United in bitter circumstances last December.

I think he is the perfect fit for them. Spurs are getting the right man at the right time. Graeme Souness

Regardless of past difficulties, Graeme Souness believes Mourinho is a fine choice for the London club and will prove his critics wrong.

The former Liverpool and Newcastle manager told Sky Sports News: “He is a guy that has won trophies wherever he has been. I would expect him to do the same at Spurs.

“I think he is the perfect fit for them. He is an angry man, deep inside. He’s a frustrated man the way it turned out at United. I think Spurs will reap the benefit of that.

“I think Spurs are getting the right man at the right time. He feels he has a point to prove to people who doubted him or were critical of him. He will want to ram those words down his critics’ throats.”

Former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp (right) believes Mourinho will make a quick impact (Nick Potts/PA)

Harry Redknapp, Tottenham manager from 2008-12, feels the time was right for a change.

Redknapp told BBC Radio 5 Live: “Pochettino was excellent but the same voice after six years starts to wear a little bit thin. People get used to the same message.

“But the same players, a new face comes in – he probably hasn’t got to do anything clever or different, just give them a bit to get them going and they’ll find another 10 per cent on Saturday at West Ham.

“They’ll find a spring in their step knowing their jobs are under threat now (because) Mourinho has got to be ruthless. If he doesn’t like what he sees he’ll bomb them out and bring in people he wants.”

Certainly he's got the talent and quality of squad to make Tottenham a big challenger and I think they can still challenge for the top four. Sam Allardyce

Spurs are 14th in the table but former England manager Sam Allardyce believes Mourinho can get them back into contention for a place in the top four.

Allardyce told talkSPORT: “Tottenham is a massive club for him to get his teeth into and try to get them winning some trophies.

“Certainly he’s got the talent and quality of squad to make Tottenham a big challenger and I think they can still challenge for the top four.”

Gaffer. I’ll be forever thankful to you for helping me achieve my dreams. We’ve had some amazing moments in the last 5 and a half years that I will never forget. You were my manager but my friend as well and I thank you for that relationship. Good luck with your next chapter! 💙 pic.twitter.com/u64RXV7wd4 — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 20, 2019

Some of Spurs’ players, meanwhile, have been paying tribute to Pochettino, who had been in charge since 2014.

Captain Harry Kane tweeted: “Gaffer. I’ll be forever thankful to you for helping me achieve my dreams.

“We’ve had some amazing moments in the last 5 and a half years that I will never forget.

“You were my manager but my friend as well and I thank you for that relationship. Good luck with your next chapter!”

Forward Son Heung-min wrote on Instagram: “Needless to say how much I thank this man. Words are powerless to express my gratitude.

“I have learned a lot from you not only in football, but in life. Good luck in your future and I wish you all the best.”

