Tottenham sign defender Joe Rodon from Swansea

Tottenham have signed Swansea defender Joe Rodon.

The Wales international has signed a five-year deal at the Premier League club after beating the domestic transfer deadline.

Rodon, 22, has joined for a fee believed to be £11million plus add-ons, a deal that took some negotiating between the two clubs.

âï¸ We are delighted to announce the signing of Joe Rodon on a permanent transfer from Swansea City, subject to international clearance. #WelcomeRodon âªï¸ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 16, 2020

Spurs first started talking to the Championship club on the international deadline day last Monday, but it has taken a further 10 days for a deal to be struck.

Rodon, who played against England for Wales last week, joins international team-mates Gareth Bale and Ben Davies at the club.

He does not join in time to play against West Ham and will not be eligible for any of Spurs’ Europa League group games.

Spurs later announced that United States defender Cameron Carter-Vickers would spend the rest of the season on loan at Championship side Bournemouth.

PA Media