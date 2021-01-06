Tottenham offer stadium to NHS as a venue to roll out Covid-19 vaccine

Tottenham have offered use of their stadium to the NHS as a site for coronavirus vaccinations (Steve Parsons/PA)

Tottenham have offered the use of their stadium to the NHS as a venue to roll out the coronavirus vaccine.

Premier League clubs said last month that they would be open to provide space for the health service to administer the injections and Spurs are the first to act.

It is another act of generosity from the London club, who allowed their facilities to be used as an outpatient’s unit for North Middlesex Hospital during the first lockdown.

It is time to bid farewell to our friends at @NorthMidNHS, who will be transferring their Womenâs Outpatient Services, accommodated at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since April, back to the hospital over the weekend. 💙#THFC âªï¸ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 31, 2020

The dressing rooms, interview rooms and media cafe were used by the hospital throughout the height of the first wave of Covid-19 to treat pregnant women, with 41,500 appointments delivered between April 14 and July 31.

The underground car park at the £1billion stadium was also used for coronavirus testing as well as being a distribution hub for the Felix Project – a food bank charity in the local area.

And now they have made their home available for the roll out of the vaccine as the Government target immunising 14 million people in the highest priority groups – the elderly, those with clinical needs, care home residents and staff and frontline NHS workers – by February 15.

