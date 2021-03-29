Tottenham need top-four finish and cup glory to keep Harry Kane – Jamie Redknapp

Striker Harry Kane will have a decision to make if Tottenham do not qualify for the Champions League, according to former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp (Nick Potts/PA)

Tottenham could face losing both Harry Kane and Jose Mourinho if they do not secure a top-four finish and win the Carabao Cup, according to former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp.

Kane, who turns 28 in July, is enjoying one of his best seasons with 28 goals in 47 appearances for club and country after finding the net for England for the first time since 2019 in the World Cup qualifying win over Albania at the weekend.

He still has three years left on his contract but as he is now in his prime years, Redknapp does not think he can afford to hang around if Tottenham cannot satisfy his personal ambitions.

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes Harry Kane will want to play Champions League football next season (Tim Keeton/PA)

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes Harry Kane will want to play Champions League football next season (Tim Keeton/PA)

“If Tottenham get into the top four, if Tottenham win the Carabao Cup – which is going to be incredibly difficult – he might look at it and go ‘You know what, I want to stay at this club’ because it has everything,” he told the PA news agency.

“But if he feels for one second the club haven’t got the ambition or is heading in the right direction that opportunity comes to him he won’t want to look back in a couple of years’ time and think ‘I wish I had won this or that’.

“He will want Champions League football next season.

“I’m not sure the Carabao Cup will be enough to keep him there but I think if they win the Carabao Cup and get top four that is a different one for them.

“At 27 years of age, Harry has to make a decision sooner or later as there are young guns coming up with (Kylian) Mbappe and (Erling) Haaland possibly available in the summer.

“Harry will look at it and he won’t want to miss the boat.”

Redknapp, speaking at the launch of McDonald’s Fun Football programme which is looking to provide one million hours of free football sessions for children aged between five and 11 in 2021, believes the same criteria applies to Mourinho.

Redknapp helped launch the McDonald's Fun Football programme at Bushy Park Sports Club in London (Matt Crossick/PA)

Redknapp helped launch the McDonald's Fun Football programme at Bushy Park Sports Club in London (Matt Crossick/PA)

Earlier this month the two-time Champions League winner criticised the attitude of some of his players after their Europa League exit to Dinamo Zagreb after surrendering a 2-0 first-leg lead.

“I think if they don’t get top four and don’t win the Carabao Cup there will be a lot of scrutiny on what he has done this season,” added Redknapp.

“It is a good squad but an underachieving squad and I think you have to be very careful when you start questioning players’ attitudes and then say ‘We’re all in it together’.

“If you are questioning the players’ attitude we have to question your attitude as well.

Redknapp also believes Jose Mourinho could be under pressure this summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

Redknapp also believes Jose Mourinho could be under pressure this summer (Martin Rickett/PA)

“A couple of years ago they were in the Champions League final, in the top four every season with Mauricio Pochettino and playing good football, whereas I don’t think it has been an easy watch for Tottenham fans this season.

“Jose will hope they can win something and get top four and will look at it as a really successful season.”

Redknapp believes the Free Football programme is perfect for youngsters emerging from lockdown with grassroots sports now up and running again.

He said: “With summer coming there is so much to look forward to for everyone and getting involved in an initiative like this, where you are giving out free football for kids to get out there and play in a good environment, is one of them.”

:: Jamie Redknapp is launching one million hours of McDonald’s Fun Football sessions for children as grassroots football returns across England. To find your nearest session, go to mcdonalds.co.uk/football

PA Media