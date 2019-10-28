Harry Kane has called for everyone at Tottenham to stick together and turn their season around.

Tottenham must stick together to turn around current form – Harry Kane

Spurs were beaten 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday, despite having taken the lead inside the opening minute when the England captain headed in after Son Heung-min’s shot rebounded off the crossbar.

A third Premier League defeat in five games leaves Mauricio Pochettino’s side 11th in the table and eight points off the top four.

Tottenham failed to hold on to their early lead at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

Kane feels the focus must be on putting things right quickly rather than look for excuses after failing to build on the midweek 5-0 victory against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.

“When you lose a game, it’s not a step forward. It showed we have got to work hard to win in the Premier League,” Kane told reporters according to the London Evening Standard.

“It is disappointing, so we will assess it this week and see where we can improve and take it into Everton next week.”

Spurs have won just two of their last nine games in all competitions ahead of another trip to Merseyside next Sunday.

Kane added: “A winning run has got to be the aim, but we’ve got to turn it around quick.

“When you are in form like this, where you can’t get a run of wins together, it is difficult.

“It is down to us to stick together, to do more and make sure we come out of it.”

Tottenham travel to Belgrade on November 6 for the second group game with Red Star before hosting Sheffield United ahead of the next international break.

PA Media