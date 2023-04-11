Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici appeals against worldwide FIFA ban

Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici has appealed against FIFA’s decision to extend his ban worldwide.

He was was handed a two-and-a-half-year ban from the game in Italy in January after his former club Juventus, where he worked for 11 years, were found guilty by an Italian court of false accounting.

Last month the suspension was extended globally, throwing Spurs’ season into chaos, but the Italian has appealed.

A FIFA spokesperson said: “FIFA can only confirm that an appeal has been lodged by Mr Paratici against the decision passed by the Chairperson of the Disciplinary Committee to extend the sanction imposed by the FIGC (the Italian Football Federation) so as to have worldwide effect.”

In March, Paratici agreed to take an immediate leave of absence from the Premier League club. It adds to Tottenham’s problems after they parted company with head coach Antonio Conte last month.

Cristian Stellini, previously his assistant, is in charge with Ryan Mason until the end of the season.

Spurs are fifth in the Premier League, three points adrift of the Champions League spots having played a game more, after Saturday’s 2-1 win over Brighton and host Bournemouth on Saturday.