Tottenham looking good but title is beyond them says double winner Terry Dyson

Tottenham double winner Terry Dyson believes the current crop will enjoy a good season under Jose Mourinho, but does not see them having enough to win the title.

The 85-year-old was a key member of the last Spurs side to clinch league success in the 1960-61 campaign under Bill Nicholson.

Weeks after they sealed the First Division title, Tottenham went on to beat Leicester in the FA Cup Final and in the process became the first team in the 20th century to complete the double.

Trophies have not been so frequent in recent decades and the Lilywhites have not lifted silverware since 2008, but the north London club are top of the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s derby with Arsenal.

Despite a positive start to this campaign, Dyson is not sure how long it will last. He told the PA news agency: “They just lack something, I think.

“I don’t know what it is. They will have a good season, they will finish well up in the league, but I can’t see them winning it.

“They play well at times and have good players there, but I can’t see them doing it.”

Pressed on the key ingredient Tottenham are missing, Dyson pointed to the competition for the title and the money on offer at rival clubs.

If Spurs are to stay at the summit, a lot will depend on the fitness and form of Harry Kane, who recently hit the 200-goal mark for the Lilywhites.

Only two other player have reached that milestone for the north London outfit – Bobby Smith and Jimmy Greaves.

The latter ended with 266 goals for Tottenham and still remains the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, but Kane has that figure in his sights.

Expand Close Harry Kane has scored 201 goals for Tottenham (Dave Thompson/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Harry Kane has scored 201 goals for Tottenham (Dave Thompson/PA)

“Harry could do it I suppose, providing he stays clear of injury and hopefully he does. You don’t want him injured,” Dyson added.

“He has been unbelievable and the goals he has scored are incredible. He always seems to get himself into that space and just gets goals. He is a good player, a very good player.”

Comparing Kane and Greaves would not be fair on either forward, but Dyson enjoyed the chance to reminisce about a player he assisted on numerous occasions at White Hart Lane.

“I mean Jim was something else, he was brilliant. He did get some goals,” the Yorkshireman said.

“He used to make goals as well, but put him one against one and you would back him to score. He was excellent and a nice lad. Nothing flash about him.”

While Greaves and Kane will forever remain great strikers for the club, Dyson has something both have not achieved.

Back on August 26, 1961 the winger scored the perfect hat-trick in a 4-3 win over Arsenal and remains the only Tottenham player to have hit a treble against their arch rivals – one of only three to have done so in a north London derby alongside Ted Drake and Alan Sunderland.

Terry Dyson on scoring a north London derby hat-trick: "I feel very proud about that." - http://t.co/LhrSeFFzSX pic.twitter.com/kVIYEzpHk0 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 5, 2015

Kane still has time on his side and will attempt to join Dyson in the history books on Sunday, but has the added element of video assistant referee to contend with.

“One of them hit my hand,” Dyson revealed. “It bounced up, hit my hand and I lashed it in and the Arsenal players went mad.

“They ran after the referee but he never saw it. I didn’t do it deliberately but it hit me hand and I just lashed it in.

“To get a hat-trick was brilliant and nobody has done it since. There was a header, a left foot and a right foot. It was perfect!”

Dyson celebrated taking home the match ball with “a few drinks” and also received small praise from perfectionist Nicholson, who was notoriously reserved with his compliments.

The 1961 hat-trick hero explained: “His praise wasn’t brilliant, he didn’t throw it out willy-nilly, but he said well done and I was like ‘oh thanks Bill!’

“We went out that night and had a few drinks, so it was good. It is amazing, you don’t think of it at the time but it has gone down in history.”

PA Media