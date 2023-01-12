Tottenham Hotspur release Lucas Moura from final year of his contract

Tottenham have chosen not to trigger the option on Lucas Moura’s contract for the Brazilian forward to stay at the club beyond this season.

The 30-year-old’s most recent new deal was announced until 2024 but it is understood the final season needed activation from Spurs’ end by December 31 last month and the option was not taken.

Moura, one of the heroes of the club’s run to the Champions League final in 2019, is free to talk to other clubs about a pre-contract for the 2023/’24 season.

He could also attract offers in the current transfer window in what is likely to be his final season at the club.

Under Antonio Conte this season, Moura has recovered from a tendon injury to return to action in October but his only starts have been against Sporting Lisbon and Marseille in the Champions League.

During the last window he was subject of interest from Aston Villa but Spurs were not interested in selling the forward, who has been at the club for five years following his £25 million move from Paris Saint-Germain.

He has played regularly since arriving in the Premier League but this season has been hit by injury, with Conte using Heung-Min Son, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski as forwards to support Harry Kane.

Chelsea are braced for the possibility of midfielder Jorginho leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season when his contract expires.

While the club are optimistic N’Golo Kante, who is also out of contract in the summer, will sign a new deal to stay at Chelsea following positive talks, there is not currently the same feeling of hope over vice-captain Jorginho.

The 31-year-old Italy international is free to talk to overseas clubs and there is a belief within Chelsea that he is more likely to return to Serie A or move elsewhere overseas than extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

