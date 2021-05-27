Tottenham hold talks with former boss Mauricio Pochettino about possible return

Mauricio Pochettino left Tottenham in November 2019 after five years in charge (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Tottenham have held talks with former boss Mauricio Pochettino about a possible return to the club.

The 49-year-old, who is currently in charge of Paris St Germain, left Spurs in November 2019 after five years in charge and was replaced by Jose Mourinho.

But with Mourinho sacked last month, the PA news agency understands Spurs have spoken to the Argentinian regarding the potential prospect of a second spell in charge.

🎙 The reactions of President Nasser Al-KhelaÃ¯fi, coach Mauricio Pochettino and Angel Di Maria after #SB29PSG



🔴🔵 #AllezParis pic.twitter.com/KZAA592l4n — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 24, 2021

Pochettino guided PSG to the semi-finals of the Champions League after taking over from Thomas Tuchel in January, beating Barcelona and Bayern Munich on the way, and won the French Super Cup and the Coupe de France.

But they missed out on the Ligue 1 title to Lille and there are mixed messages about his future in Paris.

The French club were not prepared to comment on “rumours” when approached by the PA news agency and responded by putting out an interview of Pochettino talking about doing “great things in the future”.

Expand Close Pochettino guided PSG to the semi-finals of the Champions League (Martin Rickett/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pochettino guided PSG to the semi-finals of the Champions League (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pochettino, who is understood to be back in London, said in an interview conducted on Monday: “I’m happy with the way the players have adapted to the changes.

“There are many things which could not be changed or which could not be developed for lack of time.

“But I still think that with this way of working, and with the desire to be able to develop other types of ideas on the ground, we will do great things in the future.

“And in a club like Paris St Germain, you are forced to think that perfection is accessible and that winning is the only option.

“And for a club like ours, it’s about winning, winning and winning. And come back to win.

“It requires a great expenditure of energy and always having the certainty that the priority is to be professional and that the difficulties or the obstacles are always surmountable. And it’s my challenge, to impose this idea here. ”