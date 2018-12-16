Tottenham hold ‘fan familiarisation event’ at new stadium

Tottenham are holding a “fan familiarisation event” at their new stadium on Sunday, with 6,000 season ticket holders in attendance.

A post about the event, featuring four images of the new ground, appeared on Spurs’ official Twitter feed on Sunday morning.

It said 6,000 season ticket holders would be exploring the south stand and podium areas.

Today we host our fan familiarisation event at #SpursNewStadium, where 6,000 Season Ticket Holders will be exploring the South Stand and podium areas. pic.twitter.com/5qVqMNBcLp — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 16, 2018

There have been several delays to the opening of the stadium on the site of the old White Hart Lane.

And on Wednesday Tottenham announced their Premier League game against Manchester United on January 13 would be another held at Wembley, where they have been playing home fixtures since leaving their old ground at the end of the 2016-17 season.

The club also said in that statement they were expecting an update from contractors in the week commencing January 7.

“The past few months have been spent rectifying issues with the critical safety systems,” Tottenham said in Wednesday’s update for fans on their official website.

Tottenham have been playing their home matches at Wembley (John Walton/PA)

“We are pleased to report that progress has been steady and we are now into the integrated testing and commissioning phases that take place ahead of the application for a stadium safety certificate.

“Testing is being conducted both during the day and night and our contractors will continue to work during the Christmas period. Barring no further significant issues we should then be in a position to schedule test events.

“This does mean therefore that we need to confirm that our Premier League home game against Manchester United will take place at Wembley.

“We shall receive a status report from our contractors in the week commencing 7 January 2019 and will update you thereafter.”

